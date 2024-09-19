First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 28,048 shares.The stock last traded at $116.76 and had previously closed at $115.49.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3468 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

