First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 28,048 shares.The stock last traded at $116.76 and had previously closed at $115.49.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3468 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
