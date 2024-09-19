First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.47

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 49553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

