First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.47

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 49553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
