First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.11

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 54471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
