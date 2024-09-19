First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.11

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 54471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

