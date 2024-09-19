First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.77

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 104746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
