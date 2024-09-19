First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.77

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 104746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,122,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after buying an additional 242,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 929,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

