First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.82

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 31538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,078,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 533,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,308.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 292,142 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,500,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

