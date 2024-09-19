First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.34

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.34 and last traded at $172.77, with a volume of 2913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.98.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.
About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.