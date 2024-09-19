First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.34

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.34 and last traded at $172.77, with a volume of 2913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.98.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.