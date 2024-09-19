First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

