First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,332. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.