First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,332. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Stories
