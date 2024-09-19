First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 12,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

