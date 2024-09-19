First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.72

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.72 and last traded at $108.30, with a volume of 24087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

