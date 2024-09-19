Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

FI opened at $175.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $176.76.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

