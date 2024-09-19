Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

FI stock opened at $175.23 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $176.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.