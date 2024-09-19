Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.24

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $176.73, with a volume of 162982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.23.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $9,083,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 220,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

