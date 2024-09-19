Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.03 and last traded at $98.16. Approximately 268,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,422,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

