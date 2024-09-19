Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 67,189 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $229,114.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08.

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 321,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,474. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 19.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

