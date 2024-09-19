Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.63

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 18723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSBC. Stephens boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340. 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

