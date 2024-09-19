Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BDL opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
