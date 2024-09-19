Fleetwood Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
Shares of FLEW opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
