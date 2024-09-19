Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Flex worth $235,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

