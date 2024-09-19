FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.15

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 56199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

