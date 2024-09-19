FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.61

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $552.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

