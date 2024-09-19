FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.38 and last traded at $209.35. 3,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

