FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.67

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 4011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.32.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

