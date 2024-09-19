Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 0.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
