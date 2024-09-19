Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 0.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.