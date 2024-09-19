Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 0.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

