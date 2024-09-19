FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.47 and last traded at $169.66. Approximately 11,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $169.83.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000.
The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
