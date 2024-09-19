FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.47 and last traded at $169.66. Approximately 11,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $169.83.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.