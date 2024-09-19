Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 530,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

