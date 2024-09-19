Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after buying an additional 242,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after buying an additional 2,239,592 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

