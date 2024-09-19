FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Trading Up 3.1%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.43 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.