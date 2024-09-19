Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.50.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

