Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.44.

FLUT stock opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.19. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $232.05.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

