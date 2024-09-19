FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
