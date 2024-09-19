Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

