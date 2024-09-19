Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

