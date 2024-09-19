Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.07. 9,891,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 53,764,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

