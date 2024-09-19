Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. 12,493,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,781,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

