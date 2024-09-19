Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Trading 2.7% Higher

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

