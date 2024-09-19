Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Acquires 44,743 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 268.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group accounts for 0.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 941,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,651,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

