Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Acquires 7,653 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.5% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,947,000 after buying an additional 264,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

