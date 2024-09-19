Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.1% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

