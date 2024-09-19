Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up about 2.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.