Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

NYSE:FTV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

