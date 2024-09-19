Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) CFO Michael Patrick Dickerson Acquires 48,637 Shares

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) CFO Michael Patrick Dickerson purchased 48,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $12,645.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,645.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.62. Forza X1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

