Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) vs. TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Financial Review

TOD'S and Fossil Group are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TOD’S and Fossil Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 0 0 0 0 N/A Fossil Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Fossil Group -11.90% -45.04% -11.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOD’S and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TOD’S and Fossil Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 12.92 Fossil Group $1.28 billion 0.04 -$157.09 million ($2.67) -0.40

TOD’S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Fossil Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TOD’S beats Fossil Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily