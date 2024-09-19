Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) PT Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.