Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) PT Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

FBRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a current ratio of 89.36. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

