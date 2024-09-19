Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,561,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,455,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.