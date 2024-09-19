Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.58

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 10046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

