Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
