Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.17

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 9435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 404,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

