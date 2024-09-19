Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.61

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.24% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $60,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

