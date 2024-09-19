Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

FRGT opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

